iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 378,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,197. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

