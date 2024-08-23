iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Koa Wealth Management LLC

Koa Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 2.1% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,623. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

