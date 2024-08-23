iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 3,851,449 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

