J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.69

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.69 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 281.40 ($3.66). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 279.80 ($3.64), with a volume of 2,497,339 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,793.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.92.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

