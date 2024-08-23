Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JANX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of JANX opened at $44.20 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

