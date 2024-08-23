JB Capital LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

