JB Capital LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,075.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

TSLA stock traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,844,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,603,984. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

