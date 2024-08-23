JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

NYSE:BLK traded up $18.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $883.25. The company had a trading volume of 280,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

