JB Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,234 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $121,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $93.75. 1,194,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

