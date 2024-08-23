JB Capital LLC Takes $9.80 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 178.2% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

