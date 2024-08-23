JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.40 ($5.97).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 141.85 ($1.84) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 177.75 ($2.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,418.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($57,692.31). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

