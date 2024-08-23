Jefferies Financial Group Boosts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $117.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.59 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.