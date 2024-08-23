Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,192,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,540,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

