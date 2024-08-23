JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $21.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -152.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flywire by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4,619.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 792,863 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Flywire by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

