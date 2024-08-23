JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE:NU opened at $14.22 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NU by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NU by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

