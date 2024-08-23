JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $118.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.71.

GPN stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

