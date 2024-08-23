JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

