JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 3,413,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

