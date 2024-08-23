KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. KALA BIO has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -2.03.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by $1.24. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock valued at $182,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the second quarter valued at about $3,146,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Articles

