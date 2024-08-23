KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,699 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,391.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 2,950,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,127,299. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

