Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.99. 453,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,234. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $181.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $193.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

