Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Koa Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 1.3% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,321,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $111,222,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,640. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

