Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.8% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.10. 1,594,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

