Koa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up about 1.6% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of StoneCo worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,356. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

