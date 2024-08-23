Koa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up about 1.6% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of StoneCo worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Price Performance
Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,356. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on STNE
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.