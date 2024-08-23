Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 1,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.
Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Vopak
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.