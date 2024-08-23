Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 1,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

