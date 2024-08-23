Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.