Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.99

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 1514384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $250,262.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,357,397.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,791. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 245,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

