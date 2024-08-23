Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KD opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

