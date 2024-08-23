LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 228.02%.

LVTX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

