Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 542,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,226. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

