Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $699,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.58. 36,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

