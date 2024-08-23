Level Financial Advisors Acquires 956 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,879,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,337,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,107 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,812,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,871. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

