Level Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 29,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

