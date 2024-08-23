Level Financial Advisors Sells 7,775 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 216,581 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 306,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,914,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 670,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,063. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

