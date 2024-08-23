Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.43

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 638759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

