LimeWire (LMWR) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and $4.33 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18998404 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,763,209.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

