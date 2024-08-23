Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $84.42 on Monday. Lineage has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

