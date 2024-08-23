Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

