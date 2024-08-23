Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. 71,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

