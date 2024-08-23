Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EQH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 334,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,159. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

