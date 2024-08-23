Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

AON Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AON traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.38. 119,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

