Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,986. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

