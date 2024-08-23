Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,901. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

