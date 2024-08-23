Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 632,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

