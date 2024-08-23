Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,428 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $348,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 3,442,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,385,484. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

