Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.09. 91,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.