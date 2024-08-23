Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $30,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $16,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KRYS traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.