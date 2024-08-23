Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $30,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $16,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
