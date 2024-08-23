Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 431,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after acquiring an additional 328,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,185. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

