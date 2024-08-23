Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-11.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:LOW opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.
Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
