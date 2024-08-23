Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.78. 5,390,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,213,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 409,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

